WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Shifting into park: Truckers look for safe spots to stop

Finding a safe place to pull over is a challenge facing today's truckers every day.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Finding a safe place to pull over is a challenge facing today’s truckers every day.

At approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday, numerous 18-wheelers were parked along the access ramps of I-10.

By law, those trucks have to stop after 11 hours of service or face penalties and fines. Many times, the on- and off-ramps are the only places to pull over because there’s no room at truck stops or rest areas.

“There’s just not enough parking. Truck stops are full every night,” said John Irwin, terminal manager at Knight Transportation.

The company tried to alleviate that issue with their 185 service associates (drivers) by giving them what’s called 25 miles of conveyance.

“They plan out their trips and figure out where to shut down. If both truck stops at that exit are full, it just gives them some leeway to maybe get to the next exit and find a safe place to park,” Irwin said.

It’s estimated that there are at least 13 million trucks on America’s roads.

“Knight has a policy where we can’t park on off-ramps or on the shoulder,” said Shelton Malone, a Knight associate who’s been driving for 14 years. “We can’t do it, so if I run out of hours, we do have personal conveyance that I can use for 25 miles or one hour, whichever one comes first.”

While they’re able to do that, some other truckers aren’t as fortunate, so they’ve got to find a relatively safe place to stop.

“It’s definitely a good thing to have more trucks on the road, but at the same time, it’s already hard to find places to park, so it gets harder as there’s more on the road,” Irwin added.

In some states, parking on the ramps is illegal, and drivers can make reservations at some truck stops, but there’s either a fee or a requirement to buy fuel that goes along with the reservation.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker from Fayetteville,...
Military vet dies in I-10 crash traveling back home after family tragedy
41-year-old Rocco Charles Longo of Gulfport
Gulfport man arrested following a police chase
The Harrison County location, situated just off the Menge Avenue Exit 24, will be the first...
Buc-ee’s set to break ground on new Harrison Co. travel center in September
The FBI says James Allen Knowles was inside the Capitol with the crowd that stormed the building.
Pass Christian man arrested for involvement in January 6, U.S. Capitol Riots
Latonya Eason says police took her 10-year-old son, Quantavious Eason, to the police station...
10-year-old detained by police for peeing in public, mother says

Latest News

Finding a safe place to pull over is a challenge facing today's truckers every day.
Shifting into park: Truckers look for safe spots to stop
This weekend a basketball camp aims to give kids the skills they need on and off the court.
Happening Aug 19-20: Practice With The Pros Basketball Camp
We're back in the WLOX kitchen with Salute.
In the Kitchen with Salute
Nice and comfortable tonight. Heat returns this weekend.
Taylor's 4 PM Wednesday First Alert Forecast