Shifting into park: Truckers look for safe spots to stop

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Finding a safe place to pull over is a challenge facing today’s truckers every day.

At approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday, numerous 18-wheelers were parked along the access ramps of I-10.

By law, those trucks have to stop after 11 hours of service or face penalties and fines. Many times, the on- and off-ramps are the only places to pull over because there’s no room at truck stops or rest areas.

“There’s just not enough parking. Truck stops are full every night,” said John Irwin, terminal manager at Knight Transportation.

The company tried to alleviate that issue with their 185 service associates (drivers) by giving them what’s called 25 miles of conveyance.

“They plan out their trips and figure out where to shut down. If both truck stops at that exit are full, it just gives them some leeway to maybe get to the next exit and find a safe place to park,” Irwin said.

It’s estimated that there are at least 13 million trucks on America’s roads.

“Knight has a policy where we can’t park on off-ramps or on the shoulder,” said Shelton Malone, a Knight associate who’s been driving for 14 years. “We can’t do it, so if I run out of hours, we do have personal conveyance that I can use for 25 miles or one hour, whichever one comes first.”

While they’re able to do that, some other truckers aren’t as fortunate, so they’ve got to find a relatively safe place to stop.

“It’s definitely a good thing to have more trucks on the road, but at the same time, it’s already hard to find places to park, so it gets harder as there’s more on the road,” Irwin added.

In some states, parking on the ramps is illegal, and drivers can make reservations at some truck stops, but there’s either a fee or a requirement to buy fuel that goes along with the reservation.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.