WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

Pearl River County issues burn ban

Tuesday afternoon, Pearl River County emergency management officials announced a burn ban for...
Tuesday afternoon, Pearl River County emergency management officials announced a burn ban for the entire county.(MGN ONLINE)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday afternoon, Pearl River County emergency management officials announced a burn ban for the entire county.

The PRC Office of Emergency Services posted on Facebook that a burn ban is a restriction on outdoor burning during drought or wildfire conditions. The county board of supervisors normally requests burn bans, and the Mississippi Forestry Commission approves the requests.

The ban follows brush fires in Pearl River County over the past couple days, worsened by dry conditions.

A burn ban was also issued for the entirety of Hancock County Monday morning.

Hancock County issues burn ban

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker from Fayetteville,...
Military vet dies in I-10 crash traveling back home after family tragedy
The Harrison County location, situated just off the Menge Avenue Exit 24, will be the first...
Buc-ee’s set to break ground on new Harrison Co. travel center in September
Tuesday morning, fire crews are still monitoring the woods fire that broke out along I-10...
Crews still monitoring Hancock County woods fire; burn bans in place
41-year-old Rocco Charles Longo of Gulfport
Gulfport man arrested following a police chase
The return of Latin Night not only brings back good memories — the dancing can also be an...
Coast Life: Latin Nights return to South Mississippi

Latest News

A cool front managed to bring South MS some rain yesterday. This front sets the stage for a...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
A surveillance video from a T-Mobile store in Georgia shows who police identify as 25-year-old...
Suspect behind bars after multi-state shoplifting spree
Will Rogers named to Manning Award watch list
Parchman prison inmate receives diploma for graduating college-level courses offered by the...
13 inmates graduate Ole Miss program