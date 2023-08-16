Pearl River County issues burn ban

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday afternoon, Pearl River County emergency management officials announced a burn ban for the entire county.

The PRC Office of Emergency Services posted on Facebook that a burn ban is a restriction on outdoor burning during drought or wildfire conditions. The county board of supervisors normally requests burn bans, and the Mississippi Forestry Commission approves the requests.

The ban follows brush fires in Pearl River County over the past couple days, worsened by dry conditions.

A burn ban was also issued for the entirety of Hancock County Monday morning.

