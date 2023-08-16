WLOX Careers
Nice and comfortable tonight

Nice and comfortable tonight. Heat returns this weekend.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Today has been much more comfortable compared to the past several days! Thanks to the lower humidity, we’ll be able to cool down into the upper 60s and low 70s by Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be hot, but the humidity won’t be too bad. We’ll heat up into the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon.

The intense heat and humidity will return just in time for the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 90s and triple digits on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The humidity could cause the heat index to be 110+. Other than a few isolated showers, most of the weekend will remain rain-free.

There is a low chance for tropical development in the Gulf early next week. A tropical wave moving in from the east could become a little more organized sometime Sunday through Wednesday. It’s too early to know where exactly this system may travel. Depending on its track, our rain chances may be higher early next week. Stay tuned!

