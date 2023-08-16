WLOX Careers
Mobile police chief says shooting involving 6-year-old boy was targeted

By Ariel Mallory
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An urgent search is underway for the person who shot a little boy Tuesday morning.

The 6-year-old was hit three times inside an Azalea Road apartment, and is in critical condition now.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says the boy was not the intended target, but it seems someone in that apartment was.

The child’s mother Nellisa Franks says the child got out of surgery early Tuesday morning.

“Cause my baby got three shots and I don’t know if my child gone make it,” Franks said.

Mobile Police were called out to Summer Place Apartments around six in the morning.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says whoever shot into that apartment knows the little boy’s family.

“We do not believe this is a random act of violence. We believe both the victim’s family and the perpetrators involved in this shooting are known to each other,” Chief Prine said.

The boy’s aunt Mary Belvins says whoever did this need to come forward.

“This violence needs to stop. My family is targeted. I feel like my family is targeted and a six year old child has been shot in the stomach with an A-K switch and in the leg. So it’s tragedy all over again for me,” Belvins said.

The chief says detectives are following up on multiple leads.

He has a message for the person responsible.

“On behalf of the six year old child, we’re coming after you. You know, I’m sick and tired of our children in our community, being victimized by other people’s problems and lack of resolution skills,” Chief Prine said. “And so what I can tell you is that all those this investigation very fluid, we are going to determine who was responsible for this shooting, and they will be brought to justice.”

Belvins is pleading for the violence to stop.

“The person that did this need to come out! We don’t need no more violence!” she pleaded.

The chief says they have recovered some of the weapons.

If you know anything about this shooting call MPD.

