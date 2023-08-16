WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Man sentenced after selling teddy bear stuffed with fentanyl to undercover Gulfport officer

Carlos Armando Rabago-Torres, 34, pled guilty in a Harrison County courtroom Monday to one...
Carlos Armando Rabago-Torres, 34, pled guilty in a Harrison County courtroom Monday to one count of trafficking a controlled substance.(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man from Mexico was sentenced to 18 years in prison for a fentanyl bust that happened in Gulfport in June of last year.

Carlos Armando Rabago-Torres, 34, pled guilty in a Harrison County courtroom Monday to one count of trafficking a controlled substance.

The investigation starts back in June 2022, when investigators with the Gulfport Police Department received information from a confidential source that he could obtain a large delivery of oxycodone from a man in Arizona.

Undercover investigators arranged for a delivery at a location in Gulfport, where they set up surveillance of the scene.

An undercover officer met with Rabago-Torres and another man and finalized the transaction. Rabago-Torres then placed a teddy bear, stuffed with more than 5,000 pills, in the passenger seat of the undercover officer’s car.

Investigators then converged and arrested Rabago-Torres and three other accomplices.

According to the Assistant District Attorney, Ian Baker, the pills were sent to the Mississippi Forensic Laboratory, where it was discovered they weren’t oxycodone, but fentanyl.

Under Mississippi’s current parole eligibility statute, a person convicted of drug trafficking is not eligible for parole or early release. Rabago-Torres will serve the entire 18-year sentence day-for-day, without parole or early release.

“The Fentanyl crisis, and in particular the sale of Fentanyl disguised as other substances, is destroying the lives of individuals, their families, and our community,” DA Parker said. “The District Attorney’s Office will continue to vigorously prosecute those who sell and distribute this poison in our community.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker from Fayetteville,...
Military vet dies in I-10 crash traveling back home after family tragedy
The Harrison County location, situated just off the Menge Avenue Exit 24, will be the first...
Buc-ee’s set to break ground on new Harrison Co. travel center in September
41-year-old Rocco Charles Longo of Gulfport
Gulfport man arrested following a police chase
The FBI says James Allen Knowles was inside the Capitol with the crowd that stormed the building.
Pass Christian man arrested for involvement in January 6, U.S. Capitol Riots
Tuesday morning, fire crews are still monitoring the woods fire that broke out along I-10...
Crews still monitoring Hancock County woods fire; burn bans in place

Latest News

FILE - Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront, now littered with debris including shrimp...
New study finds far more hurricane-related deaths in US, especially among poor and vulnerable
A Jefferson Parish jury on Tues., Aug. 15, found Daniel Tenner guilty of the first-degree...
Man found guilty of murdering woman during cell phone sale in Gretna
Enjoy the lower humidity today!
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
Wednesday’s announcement said that ALDI will continue to serve Winn-Dixie and Harveys...
Supermarket Shakeup: ALDI acquires Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocers