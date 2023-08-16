Gulfport man arrested following a police chase

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Tuesday, Biloxi Police arrested 41-year-old Rocco Charles Longo of Gulfport and charged him with Felony Eluding.

According to officials, at approximately 1:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Biloxi Police attempted to stop Longo in the area of US Highway 90 and Salder, but he failed to stop.

Biloxi Police say that following Longo’s failure to stop, a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit continued into Gulfport, where Longo struck a motorist on Cowan Road and continued driving, eventually striking another vehicle on Pass Road.

The second collision disabled Longo’s vehicle, and he fled on foot but was taken into custody shortly afterward.

Prior to this incident, Longo had an outstanding felony issued by Gulfport Police.

Longo’s bond is set at $50,000.

No injuries have been reported.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641.

