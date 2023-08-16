WLOX Careers
DJ Stevens named to Black College Football Player of the Year watch list

The award is given to the most outstanding football player from a Historically Black College and University, and has been awarded every year since 2016.
DJ Stevens catches a pass in the 2022 Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central
DJ Stevens catches a pass in the 2022 Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central(Jackson State Athletics)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced the watch list for the 2023 Black College Football Player of the Year Award Tuesday. The award is given to the most outstanding football player from a Historically Black College and University, and has been awarded every year since 2016.

Of the 49 players on the list, 11 are from the SWAC. Jackson State tight end DJ Stevens is the lone representative for the Tigers.

Stevens, a graduate student from Ridgeland, played in 13 games for the Tigers in 2022, and had 37 catches for 376 yards and four touchdowns.

Stevens isn’t the only Mississippi player on the list. Alcorn state running back Jarveon Howard and offensive lineman TJ Yarbrough are also on the list. Howard (Columbia) and Yarbrough (Louisville) are both from Mississippi as well.

Last season, JSU quarterback Shedeur Sanders won the award.

