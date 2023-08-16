WLOX Careers
Aldi merges with Southeastern Grocers; parent company to Winn-Dixie

This deal is expected to close in early 2024 and is awaiting approval.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Aldi says it’s buying Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn Dixie.

This deal includes the four Winn Dixie stores on the coast. In total, the deal involves nearly 400 Winn-Dixie stores across not only our state, but also Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.

The news of Aldi’s buying Winn-Dixie is spreading quickly. Winn-Dixie shoppers in Gulfport and Long Beach reacted to the news.

“Kind of disheartening,” said Long Beach shopper Rusty Jeter. “I’ve been to an Aldi’s when I lived in Atlanta. You had to pay for the buggy. It’s like a dirt-cheap store.”

Gulfport shopper Bryan Dietz said he likes Aldi’s and is happy about the merger.

“I’ve shopped at Aldi’s before. They have good products, and it’s cheap too,” Dietz said.

Aldi officials say they’re merging with Southeastern Grocers to expand their presence in the southeast.

Aldi says it plans on opening 20 new locations in the southeast region by the end of this year.

Aldi CEO Jason Hart says some Winn Dixie stores will be converted into Aldi formats.

This deal is expected to close in early 2024 and is awaiting approval.

