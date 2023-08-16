WLOX Careers
13 inmates graduate Ole Miss program

“The Prison-to-College pipeline Program”
By Howard Ballou
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman had 13 inmates to graduate college-level courses offered by the University of Mississippi Tuesday.

The class of 13 was racially diverse, with both black and white inmates who had signed up for intensive coursework that studied race relations in America, focusing particularly on the life of the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr.

Various books about Dr. King comprised the curriculum.

This summer, professors from Ole Miss taught the various courses both online and in person at the prison as part of a 9-year-old educational program sponsored by the University of Mississippi called “The Prison-to-College Pipeline Program.”

Inmate students have already attained their GEDs to enter the program, which is designed to “smoothly transition them to college coursework.” Faculty and former faculty of Ole Miss serve as instructors. Those inmates who take the courses for college credit are working toward 4-year degrees.

