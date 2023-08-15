WLOX Careers
Will Rogers named to Manning Award watchlist

Rogers was a finalist for the award in 2022
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The pre-season accolades keep rolling in for Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers.

In the last month, Rogers, a Brandon High School graduate, was named to the pre-season watchlist for the Maxwell Award, given to most outstanding college football player in the country, the Davey O’Brien Award, given to the nation’s best college quarterback, and Tuesday he was named to the watchlist for the Manning Award, which honors the top quarterback performance in the country, including the postseason.

The Manning Award, which is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting, was created prior to the 2004 season to honor the accomplishments of Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning.

Rogers was a finalist for the award in 2022, alongside Max Duggan (TCU), Sam Hartman (Wake Forest), Hendon Hooker (Tennessee), Drake Maye (North Carolina), Bo Nix (Oregon), Michael Penix, Jr., (Washington), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Caleb Williams (USC) and Bryce Young (Alabama). Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett won the award in 2022.

