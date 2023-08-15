Tuesday’s Forecast

Plan on another scorching Tuesday out there. It seems like summer just refuses to give us a breather. As if temperatures reaching 100 today won’t be enough, our heat index might hit a staggering 117. I hope you’ve been practicing your ‘I’m not melting, I’m just gracefully sweating’ look. Your air conditioner just might become your best friend today. And speaking of friends, make sure to check on the elderly and those who might need a helping hand in this relentless heat. Our rain chances might seem like a silver lining. But, don’t be fooled: even if we see any rain today, it may not begin until it’s too late... after it’s already hot. As these thunderstorms possibly roll in later in the afternoon, a few stronger ones may pack a punch with frequent lightning and gusty winds.

