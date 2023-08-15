WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

Police cat ‘Pawfficer Fuzz’ makes friends at center for children with autism

Pawfficer Fuzz frequently visits schools, libraries, churches, and other public places to...
Pawfficer Fuzz frequently visits schools, libraries, churches, and other public places to promote community outreach with the police department.(Fort Smith Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SMITH, Ark. (Gray News) – A police cat in Arkansas is making some special friends.

Pawfficer Fuzz with the Fort Smith Police Department spent time last week at Hope 4 Autism, a learning center dedicated to providing therapy, workshops, and training for children with autism.

The police department shared photos from the visit in a Facebook post, writing, “The connections made that day will forever touch our hearts!”

The police department shared photos from the visit in a Facebook post, writing, “The...
The police department shared photos from the visit in a Facebook post, writing, “The connections made that day will forever touch our hearts!”(Fort Smith Police Department)

Officers noted the instant bonds some of the children formed with Fuzz.

The department said they plan to bring Fuzz back to Hope 4 Autism for more visits.

Pawfficer Fuzz frequently visits schools, libraries, churches, and other public places to promote community outreach with the police department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker from Fayetteville,...
Military vet dies in I-10 crash traveling back home after family tragedy
The suspect vehicle struck several pursuing patrol vehicles, but no officers were injured.
Violent police chase in Biloxi ends in car fire, arrest
The incident happened near the 28 mile marker, between exits 27 and 29, just north of Highway 26.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Propane truck on fire, shutting down part of I-59 in Pearl River Co.
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges of beating, torturing two Black men
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges for beating, torturing two Black men

Latest News

This image shows Negasi Zuberi, who is accused of keeping a woman captive in a cinder block cell.
The man accused of locking a woman in a cinder block cell in Oregon has an Oct. 17 trial date
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House...
McCarthy floats stopgap funding to prevent a government shutdown at the end of next month
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los...
University offers course studying Taylor Swift’s lyrics
As the death tolls continues to rise, those affected by the Maui wildfires are beginning a long...
Death toll expected to rise in Hawaii wildfires