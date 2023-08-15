WLOX Careers
New Life Ministries receives a helping hand with Moss Point volunteer work

A pay-it-forward effort in Moss Point, featuring volunteers who's experienced their own natural disasters.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -A pay-it-forward effort is underway in Moss Point, featuring volunteers who’ve experienced their own natural disasters.

Rev. Earth Robinson is pastor at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Silver City, MS. Which is located northeast of Rolling Fork, an area that was devastated by a tornado back in March. That’s why he’s on the Coast, helping Ken Wetzel and his New Life Ministries recovery team.

“I met Brother Ken and his crew, and that impressed me. That’s what made me want to come down and survey the situation myself,” Robinson said.

Volunteers from York, PA, are also on the job. They’ve been to the Coast before and are glad to be back, lending a helping hand.

“It’s a blessing for us to come down and put hands and feet to volunteer because, without that, it’s just words,” said Philip Tomb.

They began the day on Rollins Ave. for a roof repair job, then headed over to Bowen St. to help Luana Clemens clean out her heavily damaged home.

“It’s paying it forward. We drove down yesterday, and we’re just glad to be able to assist,” Robinson added.

