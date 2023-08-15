Local nonprofit receives donation from People’s Bank

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A Monday night bowl started off strong for the Dream Program.

The nonprofit received a donation of over $8,000 for its impact in the community. The program was chosen by the People’s Bank after being nominated by the employees.

“From that process, the members of the charity committee choose a charity each year and raises money throughout the year for them,” said CJ Dunaway.

Dunaway is the investment department Vice President for the bank and nominated the program to receive the donations.

The Dream Program allows those with special needs to enjoy everyday activities like bowling, football, and baseball without having to pay to become members. The executive director of the program, Billy Dungan, says it’s a volunteer program and the money will go a long way.

“This additional money will help us fund equipment for additional sports, activities, and other things like the bowling experiences we’re having here over the next three weeks,” said Dungan.

This is a special program for Dunaway because he serves on the board and has a nephew in the Dream Program.

He says he wants people to know about Dream and is happy to see the bank’s donation is making a huge splash for those in it.

“You know he has friends who are calling and texting his support group just like we do. It’s just a community of friends coming together and having a great time,” said Dunaway. “So, for the People’s Bank being able to help out with that really means a lot to the program and the bank as well.”

If you would like to join the program, you can visit their website or join them every Monday night at Spanish Trail Lanes for a bowling night.

