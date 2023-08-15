Hit or miss storms today. Less humid on Wednesday.

It’s already incredibly hot and humid again today! We’ll be close to 100 this afternoon, and the heat index will be around 105-115. However, a “cold’ front may bring a few hit or miss showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Some of us will be lucky enough to get rain, but rain isn’t a guarantee for everyone. After the front passes, we’ll see a nice drop in the humidity by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 70s overnight into Wednesday.

The humidity will stay much lower on Wednesday, making it feel much more comfortable outside. It will still be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s, but at least the heat index won’t be nearly as high. We’ll see plenty of sunshine. The humidity won’t be too high on Thursday, but we’ll heat back up into the mid to upper 90s.

The high humidity will return by Friday and Saturday, and it will be even hotter. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s and triple digits, and the heat index could reach 110! We are not expecting much rain this weekend.

