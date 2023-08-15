WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

Hit or miss storms today. Less humid on Wednesday.

Hit or miss storms today. Less humid by Wednesday.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s already incredibly hot and humid again today! We’ll be close to 100 this afternoon, and the heat index will be around 105-115. However, a “cold’ front may bring a few hit or miss showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Some of us will be lucky enough to get rain, but rain isn’t a guarantee for everyone. After the front passes, we’ll see a nice drop in the humidity by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 70s overnight into Wednesday.

The humidity will stay much lower on Wednesday, making it feel much more comfortable outside. It will still be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s, but at least the heat index won’t be nearly as high. We’ll see plenty of sunshine. The humidity won’t be too high on Thursday, but we’ll heat back up into the mid to upper 90s.

The high humidity will return by Friday and Saturday, and it will be even hotter. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s and triple digits, and the heat index could reach 110! We are not expecting much rain this weekend.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning, two wrecks on I-10 just west of the road work at the Menge Avenue exit created...
Military vet dies in I-10 crash traveling back home after family tragedy
The suspect vehicle struck several pursuing patrol vehicles, but no officers were injured.
Violent police chase in Biloxi ends in car fire, arrest
The incident happened near the 28 mile marker, between exits 27 and 29, just north of Highway 26.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Propane truck on fire, shutting down part of I-59 in Pearl River Co.
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges of beating, torturing two Black men
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges for beating, torturing two Black men

Latest News

Hit or miss storms today. Less humid by Wednesday.
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX LOGO
Tuesday’s Forecast
Will a cool front bring wet weather later today? Will we see a drop in humidity by tomorrow?...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Even if we see any rain today, it may not begin until it’s too late... after it’s already hot.
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast