Crews still monitoring Hancock County woods fire; burn bans in place

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday morning, fire crews are still monitoring the woods fire that broke out along I-10 Friday afternoon.

Bay St. Louis Fire Chief Monty Strong confirm a couple hot spots are still smoldering; those are being watched closely by crews.

Local fire departments and the Mississippi Forestry Commission worked throughout the weekend to contain the massive blaze, which initially broke out Friday just before 3 p.m.

The fire began in the median but quickly jumped to both sides of the interstate, spreading to cover 1,426 acres and threatening nearby homes.

The Bay St. Louis Fire Department told us, along with paid firefighters, the volunteer firefighters are the ones who deserve credit. Many of the firefighters who weathered the dangerous heat to fight these fires are still recovering.

A burn ban is still in place in all of Hancock County. It’s set to last until August 31.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.