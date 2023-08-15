Biloxi city leaders excited for revival of old Margaritaville casino

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been days since the old Margaritaville Casino on Biloxi’s Bay Bay sold to its new owner. The investment will feature a multitude of entertainment activities.

An old friend returns, but hold onto your coins, because you won’t need them here.

Biloxi city leaders welcome the revival of the former Margaritaville Casino. But, once doors open, it’ll be a different game on the table.

“It’s a significant investment. With that the idea of proving 10 or 11 venues in that same building. The building is ready to go, just the interior and details need to be worked out. It’s doing no good being vacant,” said Mayor Gilich.

Mayor Fofo Gilich shared Margaritaville was sold to MIC, a company based in Michigan and Las Vegas.

According to MIC’s attorney, Britt Singletary, the venue is set to hold bars, restaurants, music, and game rentals.

The $15.9 million dollar venue will not include gaming options. Fofo says the development of the entertainment center will create more employment opportunities for the coast.

“A couple hundred new jobs. It’ll bring some venues that are exciting to the stage,” said Gilich.

With more areas to boost tourism, it’ll also trigger higher economic streams to Biloxi. He’s also grateful to see the revival of Point Cadet.

“We got the amusement park and those kinds of things. Moving that into town is moving in the right direction for development,” said Gilich.

Gilich said city leaders are ready to get the construction up and moving.

Developers hope to have the venue open in 2024.

