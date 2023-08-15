WLOX Careers
$13 million road paving project underway in Gulfport

By Parker Boyd
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Gulfport has launched a citywide paving project to make some neighborhood streets smoother for residents to drive on.

The $13 million project is aimed at laying fresh asphalt on streets that run into Pass Road.

Theresa Smith runs an at-home business near the intersection of 5th Street and Pass Road. She watched as Warren Paving Incorporated worked to lay fresh asphalt in front of her home.

Smith said this paving job should have been done a long time ago.

“Pass Road is a main road. It’s got all kinds of potholes. It’s in bad shape,” Smith said.

She said the work being right at her front door can be a hassle.

“I just wish they would do this at night,” she said. “I can’t get in and out of my house. It’s a lot.”

Gulfport Public Works Director Wayne Miller said the project will take time, and he wants residents to be patient with pavers.

“Work with them because they don’t want to close the roads down, so they are going to have to work around the people,” Miller said. “We still want to allow people to get going in the direction that they want to go.”

The plan is that the new asphalt will seamlessly connect with the original Pass Road asphalt.

Asphalt can last 15–20 years when installed properly.

Smith said she hopes this project will make life a little easier for her and other residents.

“You don’t want tourists to come here and see that like that,” she said. “They’ll think we don’t care about our streets and our city, and we do.”

