Violent police chase in Biloxi ends in car fire, arrest

A police chase Saturday night appears to have ended in flames in River Place just north of Pass Road.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A police chase Saturday night ended in flames in River Place just north of Pass Road.

Biloxi Police say officers responded to the area of Brighton Circle and Somerset Court for multiple reports of an SUV, later determined to be a grey 2007 Toyota 4-Runner, driving recklessly and firing a gun in the area.

When officers arrived, they found the SUV and pursued it. It failed to pull over for the blue lights and sirens.

That’s when police say the suspect vehicle struck several pursuing patrol vehicles. No officers were injured.

The SUV was eventually disabled when its tires were spike-striped.

Police say the alleged suspect, 38-year-old Jimmy Knighton, refused to exit the disabled vehicle and was taken into custody after being apprehended by a K9. His bond was set at $150,000 by Judge Fountain.

Knighton was charged with felony eluding and aggravated assault. LEO Criminal Investigations Division is handling the investigation.

A WLOX viewer sent in photos of the incident. We spoke with the witness, who said he was awoken when sleeping by what sounded like cars racing around the oval in the neighborhood.

The suspect vehicle struck several pursuing patrol vehicles, but no officers were injured.(WLOX)

He says the driver crashed into one of the flower beds on the street.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re urged to call the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at 228-392-0641 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. You can also email Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or submit an anonymous tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

