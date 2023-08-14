WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple wrecks on I-10 near road work causes more congestion

The right eastbound lane is already closed due to the road work, but the crash will cause...
The right eastbound lane is already closed due to the road work, but the crash will cause additional congestion in the area.(Gray Media)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday morning, we’re learning multiple wrecks on I-10 just west of the road work at the Menge Avenue exit.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Cal Robertson confirms that someone died in the initial wreck, where a pickup truck is stuck under an 18-wheeler. We don’t have word on the victim’s identity or other possible injuries yet.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 23, just west of the road work being done at the Menge Avenue exit 24. The right eastbound lane is already closed due to the road work, but the crash will cause additional congestion in the area. We’re seeing major delays in both west and eastbound lanes.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lane on I-10 closed at Menge Ave. exit for bridge repair

A Harrison County rescue squad vehicle was also hit as it was responding to the scene. A WLOX reporter at the crash says the fire crew is okay.

Law enforcement is at the scene directing traffic. Avoid the area if possible. If you are driving through, use caution and be prepared to stop.

We will update with more information online and on air as we receive it.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer hunters discover human remains in Mississippi county
While the fire has mostly moved away from I-10, it now threatens residents of nearby Bayou La...
UPDATE: I-10 in Hancock County open, but fire threatens nearby residential area
Ridgeland Police investigating shooting inside Northpark Mall
The Fighting Irish are returning to region play in 2023.
Countdown to Kickoff 2023: St. Patrick Fighting Irish
Moss Point home receives tornado damage
White House approves individual assistance for Jackson, Jasper counties

Latest News

Roadwork will begin next week on the I-280 bridge in Scott County.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lane on I-10 closed at Menge Ave. exit for bridge repair
While the fire has mostly moved away from I-10, it now threatens residents of nearby Bayou La...
UPDATE: I-10 in Hancock County open, but fire threatens nearby residential area
Thursday morning, westbound lanes of I-10 at the Menge Avenue exit are reopen after overnight...
UPDATE: WB I-10 reopen at Menge Ave. exit after overnight bridge demo
At 9 p.m. Wednesday night, all westbound lanes of I-10 will close at the Menge Ave. exit while...
HAPPENING WEDNESDAY: WB I-10 closing overnight for bridge demo at Menge Ave. exit