TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple wrecks on I-10 near road work causes more congestion

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday morning, we’re learning multiple wrecks on I-10 just west of the road work at the Menge Avenue exit.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Cal Robertson confirms that someone died in the initial wreck, where a pickup truck is stuck under an 18-wheeler. We don’t have word on the victim’s identity or other possible injuries yet.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 23, just west of the road work being done at the Menge Avenue exit 24. The right eastbound lane is already closed due to the road work, but the crash will cause additional congestion in the area. We’re seeing major delays in both west and eastbound lanes.

A Harrison County rescue squad vehicle was also hit as it was responding to the scene. A WLOX reporter at the crash says the fire crew is okay.

Law enforcement is at the scene directing traffic. Avoid the area if possible. If you are driving through, use caution and be prepared to stop.

We will update with more information online and on air as we receive it.

