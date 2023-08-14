WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lane on I-10 closed at Menge Ave. exit for bridge repair

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the right eastbound lane on I-10 will close at the Menge Avenue exit 24 starting Monday morning.

According to MDOT, the closure begins Monday morning at 7 a.m. The lane is set to reopen at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The closure will allow crews to complete bridge repair and inspection at the exit.

You may see increased congestion in the area as traffic is rerouted. Avoid the area if possible.

Last week, westbound lanes of the interstate were closed overnight as crews demolished the overpass bridge.

UPDATE: WB I-10 reopen at Menge Ave. exit after overnight bridge demo

These most recent closures come after weeks of delays and lane closures since work began in the area just after July 4.

The massive rebuild of this interchange is needed to make way for the 74,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s Travel Center. It’s expected to take 13 months to complete the work on the highway, bridge and ramps.

Construction on the Buc-ee’s is expected to begin sometime in the fall.

Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian

