New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The First Gentleman of New Orleans, Jason Cantrell, has passed away, according to a city spokesperson.

City of New Orleans Communications Director Gregory Joseph issued the following statement Monday (Aug. 14):

“It is with great sadness and heartache that we announce the passing of First Gentleman Jason Cantrell. He was a devoted husband and father, as well as a dedicated public servant who valiantly served the residents of this city not only alongside Mayor Cantrell but also as an experienced family, civil and criminal attorney.

“First Gentleman Cantrell will forever be missed and cherished by his beloved family, the legal community and the entire City of New Orleans. May he rest in God’s eternal peace. Our love and prayers remain with Mayor Cantrell, their daughter RayAnn and the entire Cantrell family. We ask that you please respect their privacy during this challenging time.”

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s office said Jason Cantrell was 55, and that the cause and manner of his death “remain under investigation.”

City Council vice president Helena Moreno says the death is sad and shocking.

“The Cantrell family has lost a father, a son, and spouse,” she said in a statement on social media. “I encourage all New Orleanians to lift the Mayor and her family up in prayer during this tragic and difficult time.”

I, along with my entire staff, offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to Mayor Cantrell and her entire family on the passing of her husband. — Helena Moreno (@HelenaMorenoLA) August 14, 2023

“The New Orleans Police Department is saddened to hear of the passing of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband First Gentleman Jason Cantrell,” Interim NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork said in a statement. “On behalf of the men and women of the New Orleans Police Department, I offer my deepest and sincerest condolences to Mayor Cantrell, her daughter RayAnn, and the entire Cantrell family.

“First Gentleman Cantrell spent several years serving his community as an Orleans Parish Public Defender representing juveniles and adults in criminal matters ranging from curfew violations, drugs, and gun possession to armed robbery and homicides. He also spent several years in the city attorney’s office where he successfully prosecuted misdemeanor municipal offenses and traffic violations. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mayor Cantrell and her family.”

“It’s a very sad time, especially for those of us who were friends with Jason, and we hope the entire city will support the Cantrell family,” Councilman Oliver Thomas said. “It’s a sad time for the city.”

“In some respects, despite sometimes differences, we in City Hall are sort of a family,” Councilman Eugene Green said. “It’s important to keep our eye focused on the fact that RayAnn Cantrell has lost her father, that Mayor Cantrell has lost her longtime partner.”

Council President J.P. Morrell says the city has suffered a tremendous loss.

I send my condolences to Mayor Cantrell, their daughter RayAnn, his father Judge Harry Cantrell (retired), as well as the entire Cantrell family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/UexC5z09uc — jpmorrell (@JPMorrell) August 14, 2023

“He was an incredible individual,” Congressman Troy Carter (D-Louisiana) said. “He was a lifelong New Orleanian. A lawyer, husband, a father, a community activist, someone that will be sorely missed.”

Fox 8 political analyst Mike Sherman says Jason Cantrell was well known in his own right.

“In the history books, Jason Cantrell will go down as the city’s first First Gentleman,” Sherman said. “But to those who knew him well -- the courthouse crowd, political circles -- he was a former assistant city attorney, a former public defender, a well-known attorney.

“If there are issues that rise above politics, I hope this is one of them.”

