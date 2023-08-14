MDWFP Alligator Program: What you need to know

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Alligators may be found all across Mississippi, prevalently in the southern two-thirds of the state, south of Hwy 82.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks says it is illegal and very dangerous for the public to capture and remove or kill an alligator without a special permit from the MDWFP.

Mississippi offered its first public alligator sport hunting season in 2005. In 2012, Mississippi expanded sport hunting opportunities on public waters to over two-thirds of the state, and in 2013, alligator hunting on public waters was opened statewide.

The 2023 Public Water Season will be held from noon on Aug. 25 until noon on Sept. 4.

The state was divided into seven geographical zones with a 10-day season total of 920 available in a web-based application/drawing and permit sales process. The 2023 alligator drawing application opened on June 1 and closed on June 8.

MDWFP also offers an alligator hunting training course online.

Private lands alligator hunting opportunities are offered in 36 counties. Properties in the open counties must contain a minimum of 20 acres of privately owned permanent surface water to qualify for an alligator harvest voucher.

Additional vouchers are issued for each additional 100 acres of privately owned permanent surface water. Each voucher allows the harvest of 2 alligators over 4 feet long, only one of which may exceed 7 feet long.

The 2023 Private Land Season will be held from noon on Aug. 25 until 6 a.m. on Sept. 18.

For more information about the MDWFP Alligator Program, click HERE.

To report a nuisance alligator please see Nuisance Alligator Information, click HERE.

