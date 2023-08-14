WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

MDWFP Alligator Program: What you need to know

-
-(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Alligators may be found all across Mississippi, prevalently in the southern two-thirds of the state, south of Hwy 82.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks says it is illegal and very dangerous for the public to capture and remove or kill an alligator without a special permit from the MDWFP. 

Mississippi offered its first public alligator sport hunting season in 2005. In 2012, Mississippi expanded sport hunting opportunities on public waters to over two-thirds of the state, and in 2013, alligator hunting on public waters was opened statewide. 

The 2023 Public Water Season will be held from noon on Aug. 25 until noon on Sept. 4.

The state was divided into seven geographical zones with a 10-day season total of 920 available in a web-based application/drawing and permit sales process. The 2023 alligator drawing application opened on June 1 and closed on June 8.

MDWFP also offers an alligator hunting training course online.

Private lands alligator hunting opportunities are offered in 36 counties.  Properties in the open counties must contain a minimum of 20 acres of privately owned permanent surface water to qualify for an alligator harvest voucher. 

Additional vouchers are issued for each additional 100 acres of privately owned permanent surface water.  Each voucher allows the harvest of 2 alligators over 4 feet long, only one of which may exceed 7 feet long.

The 2023 Private Land Season will be held from noon on Aug. 25 until 6 a.m. on Sept. 18.

MDWFP also offers an alligator hunting training course online.

For more information about the MDWFP Alligator Program, click HERE.

To report a nuisance alligator please see Nuisance Alligator Information, click HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning, two wrecks on I-10 just west of the road work at the Menge Avenue exit created...
CLEARED: Traffic less congested after two I-10 wrecks near road work, one fatal
The suspect vehicle struck several pursuing patrol vehicles, but no officers were injured.
Violent police chase in Biloxi ends in car fire, arrest
The incident happened near the 28 mile marker, between exits 27 and 29, just north of Highway 26.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Propane truck on fire, shutting down part of I-59 in Pearl River Co.
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges of beating, torturing two Black men
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges for beating, torturing two Black men

Latest News

Tuesday morning, fire crews are still monitoring the woods fire that broke out along I-10...
Crews still monitoring Hancock County woods fire; burn bans in place
Will a cool front bring wet weather later today? Will we see a drop in humidity by tomorrow?...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Tuesday morning, fire crews are still monitoring the woods fire that broke out along I-10...
Crews still monitoring Hancock County woods fire
Even if we see any rain today, it may not begin until it’s too late... after it’s already hot.
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich