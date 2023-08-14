Local church looks to reopen doors to congregation after being vandalized

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Pastor Gary Johnson spent his Saturday morning working to restore his church after being vandalized twice, leaving bullets in the windows, an attempted fire in the bathroom, damaged equipment and even food on the floor and chairs.

Pastor Johnson says he received a phone call from First United Methodist Church in Long Beach after they heard what happened on the news leaving him in a state of gratitude.

“They called us and asked how we can be of assistance to the church, and we told them about the work here and volunteered to come out and provide assistance to restore God’s house,” said Pastor Johnson. “I was happy to know somebody cared for the church and cared about this community and had a heart to help in a time of need.”

A security company also reached out and donated a new alert system and motion sensor monitors that can be found inside of the church.

Pastor Johnson says he tried his best to remain positive days after being vandalized. He now says he is feeling blessed after receiving help and is encouraging his congregation to do the same.

“It’s a blessing to know God is smiling on us. It feels good to be able to come out here today and know that we have defeated the devil and be victorious. The devil’s plan did not deter us or stop us from where we needed to be and we’re going to get back to where we were,” said Pastor Johnson. “I’ll tell them to be encouraged. Keep the faith, don’t give up because God is always on our side.”

Pastor Johnson says he is looking forward to returning to regular worshiping inside of the church soon.

