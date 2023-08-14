WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

Hancock County issues burn ban

Large grassfire leads to closure of I-10 in Hancock County
Large grassfire leads to closure of I-10 in Hancock County(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday morning, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors in coordination with the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency issued a burn ban for the entire county.

According to Brian Adam, Hancock County EMA Director, the ban will last from Monday, August 14 to Thursday, August 31.

This ban follows a city-wide burn ban in Bay St. Louis issued Saturday.

Burn ban in effect for Bay St. Louis until further notice

The ban is also on the heels of a massive woods fire just off of I-10 in Hancock County that sparked up Friday evening and lasted into Saturday, shutting down a portion of the interstate.

UPDATE: I-10 in Hancock County open, but fire threatens nearby residential area

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer hunters discover human remains in Mississippi county
While the fire has mostly moved away from I-10, it now threatens residents of nearby Bayou La...
UPDATE: I-10 in Hancock County open, but fire threatens nearby residential area
Ridgeland Police investigating shooting inside Northpark Mall
The Fighting Irish are returning to region play in 2023.
Countdown to Kickoff 2023: St. Patrick Fighting Irish
Moss Point home receives tornado damage
White House approves individual assistance for Jackson, Jasper counties

Latest News

Roadwork will begin next week on the I-280 bridge in Scott County.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lane on I-10 closed at Menge Ave. exit for bridge repair
This morning on Good Morning Mississippi, we had a very special guest! Meet Caillou, the Blue...
Colorful Caillou the Macaw visits the GMM set
While the fire has mostly moved away from I-10, it now threatens residents of nearby Bayou La...
UPDATE: I-10 in Hancock County open, but fire threatens nearby residential area
A police chase Saturday night appears to have ended in flames in River Place just north of Pass...
Police chase in Biloxi ends in car fire