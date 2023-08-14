Hancock County issues burn ban

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday morning, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors in coordination with the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency issued a burn ban for the entire county.

According to Brian Adam, Hancock County EMA Director, the ban will last from Monday, August 14 to Thursday, August 31.

This ban follows a city-wide burn ban in Bay St. Louis issued Saturday.

The ban is also on the heels of a massive woods fire just off of I-10 in Hancock County that sparked up Friday evening and lasted into Saturday, shutting down a portion of the interstate.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.