WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

Florida town overrun with peacocks turning to vasectomies to control population

A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population.
A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population.(WFOR)
By WFOR staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINECREST, Fla. (WFOR) – A suburban Florida town overrun with peacocks has come up with a solution to its overpopulation.

The male birds in Pinecrest, Florida, will be getting vasectomies.

Residents have complained the fowl are scratching their roofs and cars, making messes on their driveways, and their squawks are a nuisance.

The procedure on one bird can stop between six to 12 females from reproducing.

The Miami-Dade County commissioners approved the plan and are launching the pilot program in a few weeks.

A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population. (WFOR)

A county commissioner says if the plan works in Pinecrest, they may use it in other communities, such as South Miami and Coral Gables.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning, two wrecks on I-10 just west of the road work at the Menge Avenue exit created...
CLEARED: Traffic less congested after two I-10 wrecks near road work, one fatal
The suspect vehicle struck several pursuing patrol vehicles, but no officers were injured.
Violent police chase in Biloxi ends in car fire, arrest
Deer hunters discover human remains in Mississippi county
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges of beating, torturing two Black men
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges for beating, torturing two Black men
While the fire has mostly moved away from I-10, it now threatens residents of nearby Bayou La...
UPDATE: I-10 in Hancock County open, but fire threatens nearby residential area

Latest News

Saints fans feel the excitement for the first preseason game against the Chiefs
Saints fans feel the excitement for the first preseason game against the Chiefs
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Posting of Trump charges, quickly withdrawn, muddies long day of grand jury testimony in Georgia
Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a...
Kansas police and a small newspaper are at the center of a 1st Amendment fight after a newsroom raid
New details about the police raid of a newspaper in Kansas last week. (CNN, KWCH, ERIC MEYER,...
Raid on local Kansas newspaper raises free press concerns
FILE - An image of Mountain Region Champion Little League team member Easton Oliverson is...
Little League World Series permanently removes bunk beds in wake of player’s head injury