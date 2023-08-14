Federal government grants FEMA assistance to victims of EF-2 tornado in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - President Joe Biden approved federal disaster assistance for Moss Point tornado victims over the weekend. FEMA individual assistance comes to Moss Point almost two months after the EF-2 tornado tore through and devastated the community.

The federal help is welcome news for 95-year-old Ernest Watson. The tornado ripped the roof off Watson’s home.

“I’ve had hurricanes to come, and we can survive them, but that tornado it was drastic,” Watson said. “We’re in the process of filing an application for help. With that help from FEMA, we can move forward a little faster.”

Willie Steele said he’s been waiting since the tornado hit to get help to fix his home and garage. He said he questions why it took almost two months to get federal help.

“Right after the tornado hit you could see the devastation of it,” Steele said. “A lot of people are still displaced you know they don’t have anywhere to live they’re staying at other places and staying with their relatives and in hotels. It shouldn’t take that long when you have a disaster.”

Steele said he hopes this help from FEMA turns things around in Moss Point.

“People say FEMA is coming in to help, so we’re just waiting to try to see what the outcome is going to be,” he said.

This assistance from FEMA includes grants to help people make repairs to their homes.

Watson said he prays it won’t be long before Moss Point returns to normal.

“I’m going on 96 years of age, so I hope I can be around, yes. I take one day at a time,” he said.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.