WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

Camp Shelby: Ill. Guardsman dies, Miss. Guardsman injured due to extreme heat over the weekend

According to Lt. Col. Deidre Smith, the MSNG published a Safety Stand-Down order on Saturday...
According to Lt. Col. Deidre Smith, the MSNG published a Safety Stand-Down order on Saturday following the second heat injury report, in order to address the extreme heat.(wdam)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Changes are being made at the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center after two medical emergencies due to the extreme heat took place over the weekend, with one of them turning fatal.

According to Lt. Col. Deidre Smith, Director of Public Affairs for the Mississippi National Guard, a member of the Illinois National Guard died this past Friday, Aug. 11, after becoming sick due to the high heat.

Smith said the soldier was experiencing a medical emergency after finishing a two-mile run event of the Army Combat Fitness Test as a student at Camp Shelby. She said the soldier was immediately tended to by an onsite medic who treated him and called for an ambulance.

The ambulance took him to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, where he was pronounced dead by staff, shortly after arriving.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the soldier as 38-year-old Nathaniel Jefferson of Chicago, Ill.

The second medical emergency happened the next day after a Miss. National Guardsman was experiencing symptoms of a heat injury Saturday, Aug. 12.

Smith said the soldier was feeling sick after during training. She said two onsite instructors quickly helped the soldier to a shaded area and made sure he was drinking enough water.

Post security was immediately contacted requesting an ambulance, but after two minutes of waiting on the ambulance, the soldier’s condition started to get worse.

Recruiting and Retention Battalion onsite instructors took action by loading the soldier in a government van and took him to Forrest General Hospital where he is currently being treated at.

“Safety and readiness are paramount for the men and women serving in the MSNG,” said Smith. “Leaders are consistently evaluation weather conditions and performing risk assessments to measure and prevent further heat injuries to safeguard our service members and ensure we are always ready and always there for the Mississippi communities in which we serve.”

According to Smith, the MSNG published a Safety Stand-Down order on Saturday following the second heat injury report, in order to address the extreme heat.

Smith says the Safety Stand-Down order directs all members of the MSNG to cease all outdoor organizational and individual physical fitness training during the hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the MSNG has implemented a Safety Stand-Down order to limit outdoor physical fitness during daylight hours to minimize the exposure to the excessive heat we are experiencing throughout the state,” Smith said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning, two wrecks on I-10 just west of the road work at the Menge Avenue exit created...
CLEARED: Traffic less congested after two I-10 wrecks near road work, one fatal
The suspect vehicle struck several pursuing patrol vehicles, but no officers were injured.
Violent police chase in Biloxi ends in car fire, arrest
The incident happened near the 28 mile marker, between exits 27 and 29, just north of Highway 26.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Propane truck on fire, shutting down part of I-59 in Pearl River Co.
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges of beating, torturing two Black men
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges for beating, torturing two Black men

Latest News

Tuesday morning, fire crews are still monitoring the woods fire that broke out along I-10...
Crews still monitoring Hancock County woods fire; burn bans in place
Will a cool front bring wet weather later today? Will we see a drop in humidity by tomorrow?...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Tuesday morning, fire crews are still monitoring the woods fire that broke out along I-10...
Crews still monitoring Hancock County woods fire
Even if we see any rain today, it may not begin until it’s too late... after it’s already hot.
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich