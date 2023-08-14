Brutal heat today. Some relief possible midweek.

Prepare yourself for another day of extreme heat and humidity! It’s warm and muggy this morning, and that will give way to a hot and humid afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 90s and triple digits. The heat index could be as high as 115-120! We’ll be under another Excessive Heat Warning, and it’s important to listen to your body and stay hydrated if you have to be outside. Not much rain is expected today other than a few isolated showers. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

It’s going to stay warm and muggy tonight with lows in the low 80s. Tuesday will be incredibly hot again with highs near 100 in the afternoon. While most of the day will be humid, a weak front will bring slightly drier air by the evening. This front may also spark a few showers and storms, but not everyone will see rain.

Cooler and drier air will arrive by Wednesday morning, and low temperatures may finally drop into the low to mid 70s. The humidity will be lower on Wednesday, and it should feel more comfortable. It’s going to be hot, but not as extreme with highs in the mid 90s.

The humidity on Thursday won’t be too bad, but we’ll heat back up into the upper 90s. The high humidity and heat will return on Friday, and we’ll be back in the upper 90s and triple digits. Hardly any rain is expected.

