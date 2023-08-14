Biloxi native using airline service to help Hawaii wildfire relief efforts

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Maui wildfire is being called the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. History. A former Biloxi resident now living in Hawaii is doing his part to help in the relief efforts.

Keith Sisson is Chief of Staff for Mokulele Airlines. The provider offers more than 100 daily flights around the Hawaiian Islands. The airline is now being used to deliver supplies and support to the most impacted areas.

“The community has come together in a way that is very inspiring,” said Sisson. “The entire aviation community, we’re a scheduled service airline, but there are cargo operators, helicopter tour providers, even people with private aircraft have donated their own time and equipment to help get supplies in and the services they need.”

According to Sisson, three of the airline’s employees lost everything in the fires. He lives on a neighboring island to Maui and plans to make his first trip there on Tuesday.

“From the images I’ve seen, it’s so similar to what we went through with Katrina, it’s just complete devastation and it is as bad as you could imagine,” said Sisson.

The airplanes are loaded with many essential items including water and clothes to be delivered to Maui. Sisson also would like to see items delivered to uplift the spirits of children.

“Going through Katrina you realize that there are kids being affected by this,” said Sisson. “Those kids no longer have toys and have nothing to occupy them. We really started putting forth an effort to make sure there’s coloring books, playing cards, small toys and stuffed animals. These are things that young children can grab onto, stay occupied and help them through this situation.”

Keith Sisson is a Biloxi native and co-founded Southern Airways in 2013. In 2019, Southern acquired Mokulele Airlines, which has served the Hawaiian Islands for over 25 years. He and his family moved to Hawaii in 2019 where he oversees the Hawaiian operation.

