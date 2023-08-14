WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

3 found dead in car in Indianapolis school parking lot

FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15...
FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15 a.m. Monday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Indianapolis are investigating how three people ended up dead in a car parked outside an elementary school.

Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15 a.m. Monday, WTHR-TV reported. A fourth man in the car was taken to a hospital, but his condition wasn’t immediately clear.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, police said.

The Indianapolis school district said in a statement that one of the men in the car was intoxicated but did not say which one. The district said buses were rerouted to avoid the scene, and students at the school were safe.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deer hunters discover human remains in Mississippi county
While the fire has mostly moved away from I-10, it now threatens residents of nearby Bayou La...
UPDATE: I-10 in Hancock County open, but fire threatens nearby residential area
Ridgeland Police investigating shooting inside Northpark Mall
The Fighting Irish are returning to region play in 2023.
Countdown to Kickoff 2023: St. Patrick Fighting Irish
Roadwork will begin next week on the I-280 bridge in Scott County.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lane on I-10 closed at Menge Ave. exit for bridge repair

Latest News

Saints fans feel the excitement for the first preseason game against the Chiefs
Saints fans feel the excitement for the first preseason game against the Chiefs
The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
President Joe Biden speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M....
Biden says auto workers need ‘good jobs that can support a family’ in union talks with carmakers
FILE - In this photo taken Wednesday, March 12, 2014, Luis Escamilla wears gloves as he cuts...
A woman says she fractured her ankle when she slipped on a piece of prosciutto; now she’s suing
1 officer assaulted, 8 people injured in downtown Memphis shooting, police say
At least 8 hurt in shooting, officer assaulted in downtown Memphis, police say