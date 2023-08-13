WLOX Careers
Ridgeland Police investigating shooting inside Northpark Mall

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating a shooting inside the Northpark Mall that left one person injured.

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers says the incident happened in the food court on Saturday afternoon.

A witness tells 3 On Your Side that a fight broke out in the food court, which led to gunshots ringing out.

Chief Myers says the people involved in the shooting are from the Yazoo City area. According to the chief, law enforcement from that area is assisting Ridgeland PD with locating witnesses and other parties involved.

The chief says the person who was injured is expected to make a full recovery. If you have any additional information, please contact (601) 355-TIPS or (601) 856-2121.

