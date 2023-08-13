WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

Mississippi Amateur Radio Operators gather for annual Mississippi Stimulated Emergency Test

All radio operators are licensed volunteers who train for what everyone hopes they don’t need...
All radio operators are licensed volunteers who train for what everyone hopes they don’t need to do.(WLOX)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One day a year, FCC-licensed amateur Radio Operators take to the airwaves to run tests.

The shift runs for approximately twelve hours and begins at 4:30 in the morning.

“We want to make sure that we as operators are able to respond to situations when normal communication equipment fails. So, sometimes we come up here just to make sure we’re able to convert an email to a radio signal, to make sure that all of our equipment is functioning right”, said Jason Purvis, Amateur Radio Emergency Services Organization Emergency Coordinator.

Purvis says this is a multi-step process.

“We’ll have a script, and that script will lay out a series of imaginary events,” said Purvis. “We try to pick things like snow storms, accidents at refineries, or something that might shut a road down. What we always look at here are hurricanes.”

Once the operators define what the events will be, they then determine what information needs to be moved.

“Jason Purvis, Amateur Radio Emergency Services Organization Emergency Coordinator:” If evacuations are happening, letting folks know what areas are evacuated and which areas are mandatory versus voluntary. We’re trying to relay that process or communication back out from the coast to let folks know what we need and how they can help.” community.

All radio operators are licensed volunteers who train for what everyone hopes they don’t need to do.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the fire has mostly moved away from I-10, it now threatens residents of nearby Bayou La...
UPDATE: I-10 in Hancock County open, but fire threatens nearby residential area
Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley confirms a man is dead after what police believe was an...
Moss Point man dead after attempted home invasion, police say
According to Pascagoula Fire Chief Hyler Krebs, the fire started in the kitchen of an apartment...
Woman identified after deadly Pascagoula apartment fire
After sitting empty for more than eight years, the old Margaritaville Casino Biloxi site has...
Biloxi’s former Margaritaville Casino just sold. Here’s what’s planned for the Back Bay site
Jessica Collins, who currently lives in Georgia, was sentenced to 60 months in jail with all...
Coast woman sentenced after 30 dead dogs found on property

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 8.12.23
Excessive heat continues
Moss Point home receives tornado damage
White House approves individual assistance for Jackson, Jasper counties
A citywide burn is now in effect in Bay St. Louis due to dry conditions, high winds, and no...
Burn ban in effect for Bay St. Louis until further notice
While the fire has mostly moved away from I-10, it now threatens residents of nearby Bayou La...
UPDATE: I-10 in Hancock County open, but fire threatens nearby residential area