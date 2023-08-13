WLOX Careers
HEADS UP: Technical issues preventing some viewers from watching Saints vs. Chiefs

((Image source: WLOX))
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Due to technical issues, viewers are unable to watch the Saints vs. Chiefs preseason game on streaming services such as Hulu and YouTube TV as well as some satellite services.

While WLOX is feeding the game to all of those who retransmit it, streaming services switched to another ABC station, not WLOX. We are working hard to get them to switch back to WLOX. In the meantime, they are playing other content until they are able to remedy the issue.

Once ABC fixes the underlying problem, correct content should be restored.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience!

