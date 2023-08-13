Gulf Islands Waterpark benefiting from extreme heat

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - While other businesses may be slower from these hot temperatures, Gulf Islands Waterpark in Gulfport is booming.

“The crows come out, and they stay with us,” said Gulf Islands Waterpark manager Mark Moore. “They just love to be wet, love to be refreshed. They love the water dumping on them and splashing in it. That’s what they’re here for, and we’re glad to provide it.”

Moore said there is a new addition to Gulf Islands that will only benefit park-goers, especially this summer: free drinks!

“This year, for the first time, we have Coca-Cola free fountain beverages,” said Moore. Moore said anyone with a ticket can receive free, unlimited drinks.

He also mentioned that employees have access to drinks and more. “We try to keep them just as refreshed,” he said. “All of them have water bottles on-hand, we’re constantly refilling those water bottles. We walk around once or twice a day, even giving them popsicles. Anything we can do, especially to keep the lifeguards really cool, we’re glad to do it.”

Although cooling off is typically why the public attends water parks, heat emergencies can and still do happen.

“If you get too hot, we have an EMT on-site,” said Moore. “And if we need to call an ambulance, obviously, we’re more than willing to do that also.”

When it comes to heat-related illnesses, it’s important to know your limits and the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

According to the CDC, If you notice you have hot or dry skin or that you have stopped sweating, you may be experiencing heat stroke, and you should call 911 immediately.

