WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

Burn piles at St. Martin RV park spark complaints of excessive smoke, ash

WLOX News reached out to the Biloxi Bay RV Park owners. As of the publication of this story,...
WLOX News reached out to the Biloxi Bay RV Park owners. As of the publication of this story, they have not replied for comment.(WLOX)
By Noah Noble
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Neighbors in a St. Martin subdivision claim that nearby debris burning has been a nuisance and they are left in the dark as to when it will end.

Sunday, three residents spoke about the issues sparked by Biloxi Bay RV Park clearing land and burning the remains just south of their homes.

“This has been going on for about three weeks now and it’s come to a head over the last few days,” said homeowner Chris Olsen. “We’re like, ‘Is this going to stop? It’s out of control,’”

As Olsen says, he’s fed up with the constant burning and it is now affecting the health of his neighbors.

“We have a neighbor who was an F-4 Phantom pilot in Vietnam and he can’t leave his house because his asthma is so bad — and he can’t even leave his house,” Olsen added. “We’ve had folks go to the ER. We’ve had folks fall ill thinking it’s COVID, and it’s not COVID. It’s from snorting that. It’s a shame.”

Joey Gratson lives nearby and said that the excessive smoke is impacting his family.

“My son, he’s been sick,” he explained. “My parents can’t come over. My dad has breathing issues. He has COPD and a bunch of other lung issues. He can’t come over because of the smoke.”

Husband and wife Diego and Tiffany Nunez also complain about feeling sick since the burning began.

“When you see your daughter waking up in the morning crying because her throat hurts and it’s burning? She’s not sick, she’s never had allergies before and she has breathing problems. They pinpointed it to the smoke,” Nunez said.

Neighbors also complain about not being able to find answers.

“I’ve called code enforcement, I’ve called the county, I’ve called the fire department. Everyone sends me to the next person. I’m like -- who can help me? And not just me, there’s hundreds of people who are affected,” said Nunez.

WLOX News reached out to the Biloxi Bay RV Park owners. As of the publication of this story, they have not replied for comment.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the fire has mostly moved away from I-10, it now threatens residents of nearby Bayou La...
UPDATE: I-10 in Hancock County open, but fire threatens nearby residential area
Jessica Collins, who currently lives in Georgia, was sentenced to 60 months in jail with all...
Coast woman sentenced after 30 dead dogs found on property
Liberty Drones was hired by the Mississippi Coast Coliseum to pressure wash the lining along...
Innovative drone tech helps clean Mississippi Coliseum
Moss Point home receives tornado damage
White House approves individual assistance for Jackson, Jasper counties
Thursday around 7:30 p.m., officials responded to a woods fire in a wooded area between Dolphin...
Woods fire leads to discovery of body, Gautier Police say

Latest News

Lifeguard at Gulf Islands Waterpark
Gulf Islands Waterpark benefiting from extreme heat
While other businesses may be slower from these hot temperatures, Gulf Islands Waterpark in...
Gulf Islands Waterpark benefiting from extreme heat
Deer hunters discover human remains in Mississippi county
Extreme heat continues today
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast