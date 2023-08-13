Burn piles at St. Martin RV park spark complaints of excessive smoke, ash

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Neighbors in a St. Martin subdivision claim that nearby debris burning has been a nuisance and they are left in the dark as to when it will end.

Sunday, three residents spoke about the issues sparked by Biloxi Bay RV Park clearing land and burning the remains just south of their homes.

“This has been going on for about three weeks now and it’s come to a head over the last few days,” said homeowner Chris Olsen. “We’re like, ‘Is this going to stop? It’s out of control,’”

As Olsen says, he’s fed up with the constant burning and it is now affecting the health of his neighbors.

“We have a neighbor who was an F-4 Phantom pilot in Vietnam and he can’t leave his house because his asthma is so bad — and he can’t even leave his house,” Olsen added. “We’ve had folks go to the ER. We’ve had folks fall ill thinking it’s COVID, and it’s not COVID. It’s from snorting that. It’s a shame.”

Joey Gratson lives nearby and said that the excessive smoke is impacting his family.

“My son, he’s been sick,” he explained. “My parents can’t come over. My dad has breathing issues. He has COPD and a bunch of other lung issues. He can’t come over because of the smoke.”

Husband and wife Diego and Tiffany Nunez also complain about feeling sick since the burning began.

“When you see your daughter waking up in the morning crying because her throat hurts and it’s burning? She’s not sick, she’s never had allergies before and she has breathing problems. They pinpointed it to the smoke,” Nunez said.

Neighbors also complain about not being able to find answers.

“I’ve called code enforcement, I’ve called the county, I’ve called the fire department. Everyone sends me to the next person. I’m like -- who can help me? And not just me, there’s hundreds of people who are affected,” said Nunez.

WLOX News reached out to the Biloxi Bay RV Park owners. As of the publication of this story, they have not replied for comment.

