WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

Archaeologists find remains of 1,500-year-old city in Mexico

Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.(INAH)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists have uncovered the lost remains of a Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.

Based on the ceramics found around the site, experts date the village to around 450 to 650 A.D. which makes it about 1,500 years old.

According to Mexico’s National Institute of History and Anthropology, several remnants of buildings were found within the settlement.

Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.(INAH)

Three bodies, one child and two adults, were also discovered.

Archaeologists believe the village may have housed a community of fishermen and gatherers, as well as artisans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the fire has mostly moved away from I-10, it now threatens residents of nearby Bayou La...
UPDATE: I-10 in Hancock County open, but fire threatens nearby residential area
Jessica Collins, who currently lives in Georgia, was sentenced to 60 months in jail with all...
Coast woman sentenced after 30 dead dogs found on property
Liberty Drones was hired by the Mississippi Coast Coliseum to pressure wash the lining along...
Innovative drone tech helps clean Mississippi Coliseum
Moss Point home receives tornado damage
White House approves individual assistance for Jackson, Jasper counties
A citywide burn is now in effect in Bay St. Louis due to dry conditions, high winds, and no...
Burn ban in effect for Bay St. Louis until further notice

Latest News

A house explosion in western Pennsylvania destroyed three structures and damaged at least a...
5 people, including a child, are dead after an explosion destroys 3 homes in Pennsylvania
HEADS UP: Technical issues preventing some viewers from watching Saints vs. Chiefs
A house explosion outside Pittsburgh leaves 5 dead, 3 injured, officials say. (KDKA)
Pennsylvania home explosion investigation "could take years"
Five people are dead, one person is missing and three people are injured after an explosion in...
VIDEO: Five killed in massive home explosion