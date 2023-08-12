White House approves individual assistance for Jackson, Jasper counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves’ request for both individual and public assistance for multiple counties affected by severe weather and tornadoes from June 14 to June 19 has been accepted.

Individual assistance was granted for both Jackson and Jasper counties, which includes grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the storms.

Public assistance was also approved for the following counties:

Claiborne

Copiah

Covington

Jasper

Jefferson

Jefferson Davis

Lawrence

Leake

Neshoba

Newton

Rankin

Scott

Simpson

Smith

Wayne

Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

People in Jackson and Jasper counties can now apply for assistance by registering online at www.disasteralliance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA, or 1-800-462-7585 for the hearing and speech impaired.

