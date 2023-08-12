UPDATE: I-10 E in Hancock County closed; fire threatens nearby residential area

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - While I-10 opened following a closure on Friday due to a 100-acre grassfire, that fire has now covered at least 375 acres and threatens residents of Bayou La Croix Road, officials said Saturday.

Officials say the fire began Friday in the median and later jumped to the north side of the interstate. On Saturday, the fire jumped to the south side. Crews are actively working on containing and extinguishing the fire.

According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, Four crews from Region 3 are on site, with four dozers and nine personnel working. Two dozers are attacking the fire south of I-10 at mile marker nine. Two dozers are being held in reserve for support and follow-up.

Air support is being provided by a Mississippi Forestry Commission airplane and a U.S. Fish and Wildlife helicopter.

Westbound lanes of I-10 are currently closed at Exit 2 as of 3:53 p.m. As the fire moves south, officials are working to protect Bayou La Croix Road, where residents have been evacuated.

I-10, Hancock County, 2 mile-marker.



The Interstate has been shut down due to a large fire that has compromised driver safety and visibility.



Multiple fire services and first responders are at the scene working.



Drivers can expect major travel delays. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/MNy5bIxEQv — MHP BILOXI (@MHPTroopK) August 11, 2023

We will update this story as we learn more information.

