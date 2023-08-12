WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

UPDATE: I-10 E in Hancock County closed; fire threatens nearby residential area

While the fire has mostly moved away from I-10, it now threatens residents of nearby Bayou La...
While the fire has mostly moved away from I-10, it now threatens residents of nearby Bayou La Croix Road, just south of the interstate.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - While I-10 opened following a closure on Friday due to a 100-acre grassfire, that fire has now covered at least 375 acres and threatens residents of Bayou La Croix Road, officials said Saturday.

Officials say the fire began Friday in the median and later jumped to the north side of the interstate. On Saturday, the fire jumped to the south side. Crews are actively working on containing and extinguishing the fire.

According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, Four crews from Region 3 are on site, with four dozers and nine personnel working. Two dozers are attacking the fire south of I-10 at mile marker nine. Two dozers are being held in reserve for support and follow-up.

Air support is being provided by a Mississippi Forestry Commission airplane and a U.S. Fish and Wildlife helicopter.

Westbound lanes of I-10 are currently closed at Exit 2 as of 3:53 p.m. As the fire moves south, officials are working to protect Bayou La Croix Road, where residents have been evacuated.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley confirms a man is dead after what police believe was an...
Moss Point man dead after attempted home invasion, police say
According to Pascagoula Fire Chief Hyler Krebs, the fire started in the kitchen of an apartment...
Woman identified after deadly Pascagoula apartment fire
After sitting empty for more than eight years, the old Margaritaville Casino Biloxi site has...
Biloxi’s former Margaritaville Casino just sold. Here’s what’s planned for the Back Bay site
Jessica Collins, who currently lives in Georgia, was sentenced to 60 months in jail with all...
Coast woman sentenced after 30 dead dogs found on property

Latest News

Thursday morning, westbound lanes of I-10 at the Menge Avenue exit are reopen after overnight...
UPDATE: WB I-10 reopen at Menge Ave. exit after overnight bridge demo
At 9 p.m. Wednesday night, all westbound lanes of I-10 will close at the Menge Ave. exit while...
HAPPENING WEDNESDAY: WB I-10 closing overnight for bridge demo at Menge Ave. exit
Monday's work is underway on the westbound side of the East Pearl River Bridge. MDOT work crews...
Repairs on I-10 bridge at Miss.-La. state line now complete
A massive road widening project is happening now on Highway 57. As crews prepare to shut down...
Road work at Highway 57 already underway