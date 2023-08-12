Neighbors find bullet in their bedroom wall following deadly shooting next door

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Investigators are on the hunt in Moss Point after, they say, two to three unknown people attempted to break into a home on Ruby Street around midnight, began spraying bullets into the residence and killed 27-year-old Kevin Harvey.

The chaos of the night left nearby neighbors terrified for their own lives.

When Sharmenida Simmons and Cory Salter heard the shooting break out, they said they jumped to the floor and hid.

“That was really crazy. That was so close,” Salter said.

“That was a horrible experience,” Simmons added. “I thought it was here. I thought it was our house.”

Just moments after interviewing the couple, we discovered a bullet hole in a wall of their house as well. And we found the bullet lodged into another wall, just feet away from where they said they were sitting at that very moment.

”Ting, ting, ting, ting. That’s all we heard,” Salter said. “Boom. Pow. Ting, ting, ting, ting, ting. Now, we got to duck. And we don’t have anything to do with nothing.”

Vergilyn Reese, Simmons’ 77-year-old god mother, said her vehicle that was parked outside was also hit.

”The bullet came through one window and went straight through it,” she said. “We couldn’t find the case inside.”

When the shooting was over, she said she walked inside the house of the crime scene to see Harvey laying dead on the floor.

“To know that a cold body was next door to you, it just sends chills up and down your body,” she said. “It was very emotional seeing that young man, realizing that her son was gone.”

Simmons and Salter said detectives recovered about 100 bullet shells from their property.

We counted at least 10 bullet holes through the windows and door of the house where Harvey was killed.

Authorities said they do not know what type of rifle was used.

”Now, who can I save? Who can she save,” Salter asked, pointing to her fiancé. “When she fell, I thought she got hit.”

Simmons and Salter, along with other neighbors, told WLOX they believe the suspects fled on foot.

”We never heard a car,” Simmons said. “And I thought about it. I was like, ‘Well, we never heard a car.’”

”I was down on the floor,” Salter added. “I was scared. It was terrible.”

Harvey would have celebrated his 28th birthday later this month.

Authorities are still searching for his killers.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to share it with the Moss Point Police Department.

