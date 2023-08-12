Extreme heat lasts all weekend

Same weather, different day! Get ready for more extreme heat with high temperatures close to 100! The humidity is going to be oppressive, and it will cause the heat index to be as high as 115-120 this afternoon. We will be under an Excessive Heat Warning, and it’s important to stay hydrated and take it easy if you have to be outside. There’s a chance for isolated showers, but most of us will stay dry.

We won’t cool down much tonight, and we’ll only reach the low 80s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be just as hot and humid as today with highs near 100. The heat index will be around 115-120, too. There is a slightly better chance for hit or miss storms in the afternoon.

Monday will be blazing hot and humid with highs near 100. Thanks to a front getting closer to us, a few more showers and storms will be possible. We’ll see a few more showers and storms on Tuesday if this front lingers along the coast. However, it’s going to stay very hot on Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s.

