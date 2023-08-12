Countdown to Kickoff 2023: Ocean Springs Greyhounds

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Greyhounds are up with the sun as they get ready for the 2023 season.

“I talked to some of the guys early last week and felt it out with some of the seniors and their commitment level on getting up early in the morning and getting here,” said Ocean Springs head coach Jake Bramlett. “Those guys said they wanted to try it out and see how it worked. Kudos to them and the coaches for being here and being on time. Everybody’s been here at 5:30, we’ve had plenty of time to eat breakfast and get out here at 5:45.”

Bramlett takes over as head coach for the Greyhounds after spending time as the offensive coordinator for the last three years and says as a familiar face on the sideline, the switch has been nearly seamless.

“The transition from going from offensive coordinator to head coach and knowing these guys, these seniors were freshmen my first year coming in,” said Bramlett. “This is my first group of babies coming all the way up and it was what the guys wanted, what I wanted, what the coaching staff wanted, so that transition was very simple.”

The Greyhounds won’t bring back two-time Mr. Football winner Bray Hubbard as he starts his college career with the Crimson Tide, but with nine returners on defense and around five on the offensive side of the ball, the Greyhounds have a good mix of talent coming back to the field.

One of those returners is senior wide receiver Isaiah Sinclair, who says whether it’s early mornings or in the heat of the afternoon, the Greyhounds are working every day to improve themselves.

“Just our integrity and our hard work,” said Sinclair. “We’re just a hardworking team. I wanted to work on perfecting my craft and making me the best receiver I can be.”

Another returner is junior safety and wide receiver, Bryhsen Smith.

He says with working on both sides of the ball, he feels the Greyhounds haven’t missed a beat.

“Came back and picked up right where we left off from last year and I’m really liking it,” said Smith. “I’ve been trying to focus since I’m playing on offense and defense, just trying to help the team any way I can.”

As the seniors get ready to put on the pads as a Greyhound for one last ride, those around them want to send them out as top dogs.

“Give it all I can for my brothers, especially for the seniors and leave them with something they’ll remember,” said Smith.

The Greyhounds open up the season on the road against Madison Central.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.