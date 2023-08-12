Burn ban in effect for Bay St. Louis until further notice
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A citywide burn ban is now in effect in Bay St. Louis due to dry conditions, high winds, and no rain expected in the forecast.
According to officials, anyone who violates the burn ban is guilty of a misdemeanor and may be fined no less than $100 and no more than $500.
Here is a list of what is allowed and not allowed under the ban:
Allowed:
- Propane/gas grills
- Propane/gas heaters
- Charcoal grills
Not Allowed
- Campfires
- Bonfires
- Fire pits
- Fire rings
- Burn barrels
- Debris Burning
- Field burning
Bay St. Louis Fire Chief Monty Strong says the burn ban is in effect until further notice.
