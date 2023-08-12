Burn ban in effect for Bay St. Louis until further notice

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A citywide burn ban is now in effect in Bay St. Louis due to dry conditions, high winds, and no rain expected in the forecast.

According to officials, anyone who violates the burn ban is guilty of a misdemeanor and may be fined no less than $100 and no more than $500.

Here is a list of what is allowed and not allowed under the ban:

Allowed:

Propane/gas grills

Propane/gas heaters

Charcoal grills

Not Allowed

Campfires

Bonfires

Fire pits

Fire rings

Burn barrels

Debris Burning

Field burning

Bay St. Louis Fire Chief Monty Strong says the burn ban is in effect until further notice.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.