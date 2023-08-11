Woods fire leads to discovery of body, Gautier Police say

WLOX Careers
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A woods fire that broke out in Gautier led to the discovery of a body nearby, according to Gautier Police.

Thursday around 7:30 p.m., the Gautier Fire Department, Gautier Police Department and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s office responded to a woods fire in a wooded area between Dolphin Drive and High School Road.

Officials found a 36-year-old white male near the area where the fire occurred.

Police say the man’s death may have been from an overdose, and no foul play is suspected in his death at this time. The official cause of death is pending an autopsy.

We don’t yet have an identity of the deceased man.

The incident is still under investigation. If you have information abut this incident, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. You can also submit an anonymous tip HERE.

