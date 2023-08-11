WLOX Careers
Volunteers help clean up Moss Point during debris pickup pause

During the debris pickup pause in Moss Point, volunteers are giving their time to help the community.
By Harper Robinson
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Moss Point, Miss. (WLOX) - During the debris pickup pause in Moss Point, volunteers are giving their time to help the community.

One of those volunteers is Nathaniel Groves from Biloxi First United Methodist Church.

Groves went to a home where the roof of the shed was blown off by the Moss Point tornado that touched down 52 days ago.

On Thursday, the roof was finally covered by Nathaniel and another volunteer, Mark.

“We’re just getting the tarp over the hole on the top, to get it...to keep the rain out,” said Groves. “We’re just trying to get as much as we can.”

Volunteers are working in the sweltering heat, to help residents of the River City.

“I have been doing volunteer work pretty much my whole life,” said Groves. “I just like helping out the community. They’re grateful for it, and they’re happy to see the help that’s most graciously needed.”

Groves said the great amount of damage he has seen will require more than just himself and Mark.

If you have a chainsaw, tarp, and home repair skills and would like to volunteer, please call 228-990-4222.

