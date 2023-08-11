TRAFFIC ALERT: Large grassfire leads to closure of I-10 in Hancock County

WLOX Careers
Large grassfire leads to closure of I-10 in Hancock County(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Miss. (WLOX) - A large grassfire has forced the closure of I-10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line, according to MDOT.

Officials say the fire began in the median, later jumping to the north side of the interstate.

As a result of the fire, all lanes for I-10 in both directions between MS 607/NASA/Waveland and State Route 43/MS 603/Bay St. Louis are closed. The closure will stay in place until further notice.

Motorists near the area should use extreme caution and be prepared to stop. Eastbound traffic is being diverted south onto MS 603. Law enforcement is on the scene directing traffic.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

