Student arrested after bringing pellet gun to after-school activity, Long Beach Police say

Police say students witnessed the gun and reported it.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, a student was arrested after bringing a pellet gun to an after-school activity in the Long Beach School District.

According to police, the Long Beach Police Department was contacted by the Long Beach School District in reference to a student bringing a gun to an after-school activity. Police say students witnessed the gun and reported it.

LBPD responded and conducted an investigation in conjunction with the school administrators. Police located the gun and found it to be a pellet gun.

The investigation led to the arrest of a juvenile student who was charged with possession of a weapon by student and transported to the Harrison County Youth Detention Center.

At this time, neither the police or the school district are releasing any details about the age of the student arrested or at which after-school activity this happened.

The Long Beach Police Department said in a press release they would like to commend the school officials, their officers and the students who came forward with information which led to a quick and safe resolution to the incident.

“We would like to remind everyone that if you see suspicious activity or a crime being committed, to please report it,” the press release read. “It takes all of us working together to keep our community safe.”

