Southern Miss QB battle facing ‘very big’ day ahead of Saturday scrimmage

Billy Wiles
Billy Wiles(Southern Miss Athletics)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Competitions for the QB1 spot have been a trend across Mississippi college football teams this fall, aside from Mississippi State.

The race for the starting role ahead of the 2023 season for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles has been one to watch all fall camp between Billy Wiles - a Clemson transfer - and French Camp, Mississippi native Holman Edwards, who transferred from Houston.

The veteran quarterbacks have been unable to separate themselves thus far as the clear favorite in the eyes of head coach Will Hall, who is entering his third season at the helm of the USM football program.

However, Coach Hall revealed after their ninth practice of the fall Friday morning that Saturday’s scrimmage could be a big indicator of who he and the Southern Miss faithful will see begin the 2023 season under center.

“[It’s] very big, very big. Every day is big,” Coach Hall said. “The scrimmages are the biggest. It’s kind of like taking a class, you know. Homework is good, scratchwork is good, pop quizzes - that all counts, but tests count the most, so the scrimmage is kind of a test, so obviously it’ll count the most and counts a lot.”

Holman Edwards
Holman Edwards(Southern Miss Athletics)

The scrimmage on Saturday is the last scheduled practice game heading into an exciting season that Coach Hall says is full of opportunity.

USM will play Cotton Bowl champions and rivals Tulane, Florida State, Alcorn State, and the SEC’s Mississippi State along with their Sun Belt Conference schedule during the 2023 season.

[READ: Southern Miss football excited for ‘opportunity’ ahead of challenging 2023 schedule]

Southern Miss will open their 2023 account on Saturday, September 2, against Alcorn State at USM’s home turf, M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg at 6 p.m. It will be streamed on ESPN Plus.

