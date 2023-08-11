South Mississippi businesses discuss Mississippi minimum wage

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - There is no minimum wage law in the state of Mississippi, which means the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour applies.

With that, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce sent out a survey to its estimated 500 members of the business community on Wednesday, asking:

“Are any of you still able to pay the federal minimum wage of $7.25/hour?” “How are you dealing with the rising cost of employing entry-level workers?”

About 10 percent of the agency’s members answered within 24 hours.

”The responses have been very interesting,” Chamber President and CEO Paige Roberts said. “The dollar amount that was most often cited as the minimum for the place of employment was $15 an hour.”

That’s also how much employee Jaylon Johnson earns working with Coastal Exterior Cleaners in Pascagoula.

”I believe if I was making minimum wage, I would not be able to survive with the bills that I’ve made for myself,” he told WLOX.

The company provides house, roof, window, concrete, and gutter washing. Owner Joshua Borden currently employs five people.

”We’ve been open for almost eight years,” Borden said. “We do hold the title as the highest-rated exterior cleaners on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”

Borden said he has a trusted and reliable team to thank for that.

”I feel like if we paid them $7.25, we wouldn’t have success as far as employment goes,” he added.

Down the street at Haygood’s, owner Jamie Gatchell said she would not ask someone to work for $7.25.

”When I go to the grocery store or fill up my car with gas, knowing how much that costs, it’s not really something you could live off of,” she said.

Gatchell and her staff provide industrial engraving and screen printing. In her fast-paced environment, she is still working to keep up with the changing market.

”With other businesses moving in, fast food restaurants that are paying a good amount of money to work there, it becomes difficult for us to keep up to stay competitive,” Gatchell said.

”We, you know, don’t necessarily have as many people, but the people we do have, we pay them a living wage.”

According to other chamber members’ responses, Roberts said this challenge is especially true for nonprofit organizations that are operating with fixed grant funding.

Both Haygood’s and Coastal Electric Cleaning are currently hiring.

