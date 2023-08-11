South Delta football still with question marks ahead of season, months after Rolling Fork tornado

ANGUILLA, Miss. (WLBT) - Since last football season, most coaches and teams have been concerned about this year’s team: the depth chart, conditioning, making sure players learn the playbook.

South Delta head coach KePatrick Barnes has had to worry about the same things for his team on the field, but he and his players have had bigger things to worry about off the field.

After and EF4 tornado devastated Rolling Fork back in March, the entire community had bigger things to think about than football.

“We had a lot of kids get displaced. We had three football players, two of them lost their mother, one lost their grandmother,” Barnes said. “We got through that; we had a summer workout. We had to move our weight room to the band hall, because they were using our old gym for the distribution center to help the people affected by the tornado.”

South Delta High School is still being used to help tornado victims, so classes and practices are held nine miles down the road, at South Delta Middle School in Anguilla.

LJ Norris Stadium, at the high school, is not in playing shape. The stands are warped, the windows are broken out of the press box, the scoreboard doesn’t work, and the ticket booth is toppled over. The Bulldogs don’t know if they’ll be able to play their home games there this year.

“There’s some work that needs to be done. Hopefully we can get that done before the season starts and we can be able to play,” Barnes said. “If not, we’ll be able to play at the middle school.”

Whether the Bulldogs’ home games will be played at the high school or the middle school, they’ll be ready to go every week.

“All we know is play football, it doesn’t matter where we’re at or what time it is, we just know to play and work hard,” said senior defensive end Emmanuel Sutton.

A lot of the Bulldogs’ equipment and uniforms were lost or damaged in the storm. But, thanks to donations, including from Archie Manning and Riddell, the players have some new gear, including state of the art helmets.

“It feels way better than the old ones we had, it’s way more comfortable and lighter,” Sutton said of the new helmets.

" If you look good, you play good. We’re looking good, they got us feeling right, so we’re going to play good,” senior athlete Jamichael Green said of the new gear.

The help that has poured in from all over is appreciated by everyone on the team.

“That’ll help us to get back to where we were,” Barnes said. “It’s a good thing that everybody is just pouring out, trying to help in any which way they can.”

“It feels good to know that people are looking out for us because sometimes you can’t think that you’re just dealing with stuff by yourself,” Green said. “But, for people let us know that they’re behind us, they’re watching us, they’re supporting us, means a lot, and that’s another chip on our shoulder so we can prove those people right.”

While there are still so many reminders of the hardships remaining in Rolling Fork, the players can use football as a distraction.

“Football is therapy for most of us, even with everything going on off the field,” Green said. “When we step on the field, we lace them up, put these pads on, all the noise is blocked out.”

Some are even using their situation as motivation to play hard on the field.

“Some people think just because the tornado happened that we’re just going to stop everything we had going,” said sophomore lineman and linebacker Roderick Cartlidge. “We’ve got to keep going and work harder.”

“Our seniors are going to have to carry the load,” Barnes said. “We always talk about it: they’re putting Rolling Fork on their back.”

‘Put Rolling Fork on your back’ is the motto of the season for the Bulldogs.

“This the same community that’s been carrying us our whole life, supporting us and coming behind us, so it’s very important,” Green said.

The Bulldogs open their season on the road against Yazoo County. Their first home game, whether in Rolling Fork or Anguilla, will be September 8 against Leflore County.

